UP: BJP Wins Azamgarh By-polls; Nirahua Calls It 'victory Of PM Modi & Yogi's Initiatives'

The Bhojpuri action has secured more than 3.10 lakh votes while the SP candidate has over three lakh votes. The BJP candidate is in third place.

Kamal Joshi

In a major embarrassment for Akhilesh Yadav's party in Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' defeated Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav.

Azamgarh witnessed a triangular contest with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forming the third corner. The Bhojpuri actor secured more than 3.10 lakh votes while the SP candidate has over three lakh votes as well. 

Speaking to Republic TV, Nirahua said, "This is the win of initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I was sad that while the people of country and state were with PM Modi and Yogi Ji, Azamgarh was stuck behind," Nirahua said.

"You have done wonders, people of Azamgarh. This is your victory. With the announcement of the bypoll dates, and the way you all have showered love, support and blessings to the BJP, this is its victory. The victory is dedicated to your trust and the hard work of godlike workers," the actor tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the historic win in the Azamgarh Sadar Lok Sabha seat is the result of the public welfare policies of the 'double engine BJP government' under the leadership of the Prime Minister. 

"This victory is dedicated to all the hardworking workers of BJP. Thanks, people of Azamgarh," he added.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the resignation of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from the Azamgarh seat, after winning the assembly election from Karhal in March.

