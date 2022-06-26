UP Bypolls: Azamgarh & Rampur Placed Faith In PM Modi's Inclusive Development, Says Naqvi

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls and conquered the Samajwadi Party's fortress in Azamgarh and Rampur, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated that the pubic has placed their faith in inclusive development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Naqvi added that the party's success in areas where Muslims accounted for 45% of the voters is a sign of the public's confidence in the PM Modi administration.

The Union Minister said, “By-polls were held in various parts of the country where the BJP has performed well. As far as the Rampur by-polls are concerned, for the first time in history, BJP and Samajwadi Party were locking horns directly because Congress and BSP were absent in the field and were indirectly supporting SP. But the people have posed their faith in the BJP at places where 45% of voters are Muslims. They have laid their trust in PM Modi’s idea of inclusive development.”

While praising the UP CM, Naqvi added, “The people have given their opinion in the form of votes on the state’s all-round development and the law and order situation under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

Naqvi takes a dig at SP's Azam Khan

Asserting that "some people thought they have an exclusive right over votes as a particular place is their bastion," Naqvi took a dig at Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was an MP from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat until recently when he was elected the MLA in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

“But till the time you keep on misleading people and conspiring to snatch their votes, you will come across such kind of results. Some people create a hue and cry over their defeat and blame the EVM and administration. They cannot digest defeat,” he said.

BJP's Conquest of Rampur and Azamgarh

Ghanshyam Lodhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Rampur seat with a margin of over 40,000 votes. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath took to twitter to praise the victory in Rampur, a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

The UP CM Tweeted,"The victory in the by-election in Rampur Lok Sabha seat is a seal of public's faith in the double engine BJP government on public welfare policies under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as "Nirahua," of the BJP defeated Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party in the Azamgarh by-election. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) stood in the third corner of a triangular election in Azamgarh. While the SP candidate received more than three lakh votes, the BJP candidate received more than 3.10 lakh votes.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI