UP Bypolls: Yogi Adityanath Credits PM Modi, Centre For Victory In Rampur & Azamgarh

In a massive victory for the ruling BJP, the contending Samajwadi Party lost both constituencies - Rampur and Akhilesh Yadav's home turf Azamgarh Lok Sabha in the recently concluded Lok Sabha bypolls. After the results pertaining to the same were announced on June 26, a jubilant CM Yogi Adityanath attributed the monumental victory to PM Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter to share his happiness about the development, CM Yogi credited the win to the double-engine government's welfare initiatives and the party workers' efforts.

Yogi Adityanath wrote, "The victory in the by-election in Rampur Lok Sabha seat is a seal of public's faith in the double engine BJP government on public welfare policies under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This victory is dedicated to all the hardworking workers of the BJP. Thanks, people of Azamgarh!"

आजमगढ़ सदर लोक सभा सीट पर उप चुनाव में मिली ऐतिहासिक विजय आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के नेतृत्व में 'डबल इंजन की भाजपा सरकार' की लोक-कल्याणकारी नीतियों का सुफल है।



भाजपा के सभी कर्मठ कार्यकर्ताओं को यह जीत समर्पित है।



आभार आजमगढ़ वासियो! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 26, 2022

BJP unseats SP, Wins Azamgarh and Rampur

In a massive blow to the SP and a big turnaround for the BJP, the saffron party managed to win both the Rampur and Azamgarh seats in Uttar Pradesh. BJP's Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi won the Rampur Lok Sabha by-elections defeating Azam Khan's long-time associate Asim Raja by over 42000 votes. In the Azamgarh constituency, BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' was declared the winner after he defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav.

The Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats were vacated by SP's top brass leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan respectively after the latter vacated the seat following his win in the Rampur assembly constituency, while Akhilesh Yadav cleared the way for Dharmendra Yadav, after winning the Karhal assembly seat in the 2022 assembly polls.

'Win in Azamgarh a result of PM Modi and CM Yogi's initiatives': Dinesh Lal Yadav

After winning the Azamgarh bypoll, BJP's winning candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' asserted that his win is a result of the work done by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speaking to Republic TV, Nirahua said, "This is the win of initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I was sad that while the people of country and state were with PM Modi and Yogi Ji, Azamgarh was stuck behind."

IMAGE: PTI