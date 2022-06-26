UP Bypolls: Yogi Lauds BJP's Win; Says 'we Will Win 80 Seats In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections'

After a major victory in both Azamgarh and Rampur seats for the Lok Sabha Bypolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 26 exuded confidence that the BJP will win 80 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is important to note that the UP bypolls were held due to the resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats respectively.

While lauding BJP's performance in the bypolls, CM Yogi addressed the media, and stated, "The double engine govt has achieved a double win. It's the result of the hard work of the leaders and the blessings of the people. It's a message for the 2024 elections. The work that has been done without any discrimination and that work has been appreciated by the people. In both the seats - Azamgarh and Rampur, BJP has won. By following the vision of PM Modi Ji's 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', it's a stamp by the people."

"These results indicate that in the upcoming 2024 elections, BJP is going to win all 80 seats in UP. I congratulate everyone on this win !! I thank the people of Azamgarh and Rampur districts for believing in us. Govt has been working and shall continue to work for the people," the UP CM added.

Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll results

Bharatiya Janata Party's Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Rampur seat with a margin of over 40,000 votes. "The victory in the by-election in Rampur Lok Sabha seat is a seal of public's faith in the double engine BJP government on public welfare policies under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi," CM Yogi tweeted.

BJP Wins Azamgarh Bypolls

In the Azamgarh bypolls, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua' defeated Samajwadi Party's candidate Dharmendra Yadav. Azamgarh witnessed a triangular contest with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forming the third corner. The Bhojpuri actor secured more than 3.10 lakh votes while the SP candidate has over three lakh votes as well. Speaking to Republic TV, Nirahua said, "This is the win of initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I was sad that while the people of the country and state were with PM Modi and Yogi Ji, Azamgarh was stuck behind," Nirahua said.

Image: Twitter/@myogiadityanath