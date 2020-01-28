FULL INTERVIEW: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Arnab Goswami; No-holds-barred

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday spoke with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interview wherein he addressed numerous controversial issues such as the anti-CAA protests, Sharjeel Imam's speech at AMU and subsequent arrest, the actions of the UP Police, statements by Dilip Ghosh and Anurag Thakur, and whether or not he is truly 'against Muslims' as his opponents claim.

'Imam left UP like a coward'

On Sharjeel Imam's provocative speech at AMU where he spoke about 'cutting off Assam' from India, the UP CM was asked about how he could make such provocative remarks and if the state government was aware of it and if they had formed 16 teams to arrest him, how he had managed to flee to Bihar. This came after Imam was arrested in Jehanabad mere minutes before the interview.

He replied, "It's not like this, the state police did their duty with honesty. If Imam considered himself that courageous, then he would not have left UP like a coward. Whatever incident happened, it happened on the campus of AMU. The Administration of the University was made aware of this. It's a central university, we respect its autonomy and we do so till a point it does not challenge the law and order."

'Police will enter wherever necessary'

Yogi Adityanath was asked about why media reports were required to force the UP police to act if there was information about the incident (Imam's speech), to which he responded by saying, "We had all the facts and we were ready to take action as well," continuing, "Police will not enter any university until the institution does not grant us permission. On December 15-16 at Jamia Millia University, violence was witnessed."

"A similar attempt was done at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and we stopped them from coming out of the institute. Now the case is being heard in the court which has asked the state Human rights department to file a report on the incident," CM Yogi said, adding, "We have also told the university, that if there is a matter of law and order, then we will not hesitate to enter anywhere".

'I am not anti-Muslim'

Yogi Adityanath answered the most common allegation that is put on him wherein he is often termed as being 'anti-Muslim.' "I am not against any caste, creed, religion, region or language. Whoever opposes the constitution, whoever is against the nation, I am against them. Getting such a person punished within the permits of the law, is my duty (In reference to Sharjeel Imam). And I am doing just that, which is permitted within the law. We will use the way of law to get such people to courts and get them tried with strictest punishments," said the UP CM.

Yogi on 'shot like dogs' comment

Yogi Aditynath came out in support of Dilip Ghosh's comment wherein he said 'anti-CAA protestors were shot like dogs' and stated that he said it 'in favour of the country.' When questioned over the contentious statement, Yogi Adityanath asked, "Did you like it?" following it up with "How else should an anti-national be treated?"

Asking the media to appreciate the 'nationalist' statement, he said, "If there is an anti-national, who speaks of breaking the nation, so if a person, a nationalist is saying it, I think the least the media should do is appreciate it."

Yogi on Anurag Thakur's 'shoot the traitors'

Yogi Adityanath was asked about MoS Finance Anurag Thakur's 'shoot the traitors' statement, to which the BJP leader responded by saying, "If we are investigating as per law and order, there is a problem. If a nationalist makes use of such a language somewhere, then you don't even like it. Then what is the way? It is a thought."

Thakur on Monday was seen using an inflammatory slogan in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows him shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country). Yogi also stated that not a single riot has taken place in Uttar Pradesh in the last three years.

