UP CM Adityanath Hails Centre's Decision To Increase Sugarcane FRP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane and said it was an important step in the journey of farmers to prosperity and self-reliance.

The central government had on Wednesday increased the FRP, the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers, by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season starting October.

The decision to increase the FRP of sugarcane was taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing his gratitude to the prime minister for the decision, Adityanath said on Twitter, "The decision taken by the Union Cabinet under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the highest-ever fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane to Rs 315 per quintal for the sugar season 2023-24 is highly commendable." "This decision will provide new dimensions to the sugarcane farmers' journey to prosperity. Today, prosperous farmers are the identity of new India." The decision will not only help five crore sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh get better prices for their produce but also benefit lakhs of sugar mill workers.