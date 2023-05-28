UP CM Congratulates People On Inauguration Of New Parliament Building

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the people of the country on the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

He also described the sengol which was installed in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new building as a "symbol of India's justice, fairness, sovereignty and strength".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

"Historic moment. The symbol of the fulfilment of the hopes, expectations and aspirations of 'New India', the grand, glorious and inspiring new Parliament building has been dedicated to the nation today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hearty congratulations to all people of the country," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a separate tweet he said, "The sacred sengol is a symbol of India's justice, fairness, sovereignty and strength. The installation of holy sengol by PM Narendra Modi in the new Parliament House today amid chanting of Vedic mantras is a consolidated expression of respect and faith of all countrymen towards India's cultural heritage and excellent democratic values." "Adding a new golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy, this national work will further enhance the feeling of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' in the Amrit Kaal period of Independence. Jai Hind," he tweeted with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride'.