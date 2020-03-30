UP CM Directs BJP Workers To Spread Awareness About Govt's Relief Measures Amidst COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday interacted with 1.63 lakh BJP workers of the state through video conferencing and directed them to spread awareness about the various initiatives taken up by the state government in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The Chief Minister said that all the BJP workers should make the public aware of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package while using social media platforms. Rs 1.70 lakh crore has been released through this package. The Chief Minister called upon the workers to provide more and more essential facilities to the people in view of COVID-19 epidemic," said a release.

Relief to building and construction Workers

The CM interacted with the BJP workers and said that the people should be aware of the relief package given by the government for daily wage labourers.

"The Central Government has ordered the State Governments to use the 'Welfare Fund for Building and Construction Workers' to provide relief to construction workers. 8 crore poor families will be provided with gas cylinders for the next three months," said the statement.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that 11 committees have been formed to implement the action plan for prevention from Covid-19. These include about two dozen senior government officials. These committees are acting according to the responsibility fixed on the situation arising out of Corona," the release said.

According to the release, the Chief Minister has also asked BJP workers that every booth president should contact 10 families in their village and locality. Get one meal package made from each house and distribute it among 10 needy families. He has appointed 31 nodal officers for facilitating the citizens of Uttar Pradesh living in other states of the country. He also appealed to the people of the state who are located outside to stay in their respective states and not worry about the safety of their family and friends as the UP government is ensuring their complete safety.

(Image - PTI)