UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Cabinet Meeting At 7 PM After Being Sworn-in For His 2nd Term

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will chair the first cabinet meeting with new UP Ministers at his residence just two hours after taking the oath. The meeting will take place at 7 pm. Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as UP CM for the second term in a mega ceremony attended by PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP leaders. Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were sworn in as his deputies.

BJP chose to retain Maurya despite his defeat from the Sirathu seat. Adityanath was unanimously elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader in the state on Thursday, after which he staked a claim to form the government.

Yogi 2.0: 52 Ministers take oath

The oath-taking ceremony took place at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The Yogi 2.0 government includes 52 ministers, including two Deputy CMs, 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge and 20 Ministers of State.

Surya Pratap Sahi, Suresh Khanna, Baby Rani Maurya and Swatandra Dev Singh were administered oaths as cabinet ministers. Former Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official Arvind Kumar Sharma also took oath as a Minister. He has worked for PM Modi for 18 years and is also referred to as 'Modi's Man' in political circles.

BJP ally Ashish Patel of Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party president Sanjay Nishad also took given oath as cabinet ministers.

Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada also made it to the state cabinet. Danish Azad has me made a minister of state (MoS). He is the lone Muslim leader in the Yogi government.

IPS-turned politician Aseem Arun, Nitin Agarwal, Daya Shakar Singh, and Kalyan Singh's grandson Sandip Singh have been made ministers of state (independent charge).

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP-led alliance won 273 seats in the 403-member House.

