UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls On HM Amit Shah After Attending Niti Aayog Meet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday. The meeting was described as a courtesy call.

The chief minister was in Delhi to attend the meeting of the governing council of the NITI Aayog.

"Have met Hon'ble Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah in New Delhi today. It was a courtesy call. Under your energetic guidance, 'New India's New Uttar Pradesh' is progressing at a fast pace on the path of development.

"Thank you very much Honorable Home Minister for providing your valuable time and guidance," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

