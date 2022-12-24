UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Death Of Army Personnel In Sikkim

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the army personnel who died in a tragic road accident in Sikkim and announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of four soldiers hailing from the state.

Sixteen army personnel, including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), were killed when an army truck fell into a gorge while taking a sharp turn at Gema in North Sikkim on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Chief Minister Yogi paid homage to the bravery and valour of jawans Lokesh Kumar, resident of Muzaffarnagar district of UP, Shyam Singh Yadav, resident of Unnao, Bhupendra Singh, resident of Etah and Charan Singh, resident of Lalitpur, who attained martyrdom in this accident.

Apart from giving a government job to a member of each bereaved family, a road in their home district will also be named after the deceased soldiers, it read, adding that their last rites will be performed with state honours.

Expressing his condolences, Adityanath said the state government is with the family members of the soldiers in this hour of grief.