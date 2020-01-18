Reveal Your Links With SIMI & PFI!: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Dares Congress, SP & BSP

Speaking at a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath challenged Congress, SP, and BSP to reveal their connection with SIMI and PFI. He contended that the opposition’s support for such anti-social elements reflected its true character. Moreover, the UP CM accused the opposition of instigating anti-national elements in the garb of protesting against the CAA. Thereafter, he called upon every citizen to reject the conspiracy of the opposition parties.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Congress, SP, BSP, and other opposition parties should reveal what their connections with SIMI are. Supporting banned terror organizations such as SIMI and elements such as PFI who are involved in anti-social activities ignoring and supporting this, standing in solidarity with elements that chant anti-India slogans has brought the real character of Congress, SP and other opposition parties to the fore. We have come here to make this appeal-the CAA is a law to grant citizenship. It is not against any caste, opinion, religion, language, and region.”

He added, “There is an attempt to present this law in a distorted way. In the garb of misleading the people on the CAA, there is an attempt to inspire and instigate anti-national elements, anti-social elements. It is the responsibility of every Indian to ensure that they should not fall prey to the conspiracy of Congress, SP, BSP, and other political parties.”

PFI and SDPI under police scanner

The UP police has blamed the PFI and SDPI for the violence that erupted in the state during the protest against the CAA. On December 31, DGP OP Singh formally wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a ban on the PFI. Many workers belonging to these organizations have been arrested as well. Meanwhile, the governments of Karnataka and Assam are also contemplating a ban on these organizations.

The CAA

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

