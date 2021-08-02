UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Urges People To Get Vaccinated

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. While, he was administered with the first jab on April 5 at Civil Hospital, Lucknow. After taking the second COVID-19 dose, Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the vaccine is provided free of cost in government hospitals under his guidance and management. Further, he said that the vaccine is the only safeguard against Coronavirus infection, so everyone should take it at the earliest.

आज स्वदेशी कोविड वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज प्राप्त कर मन प्रफुल्लित है।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के मार्गदर्शन में कोरोना वैक्सीन का यह 'सुरक्षा कवच' सभी नागरिकों को मुफ्त प्रदान किया जा रहा है।



आप सब लोग भी अपना क्रम आने पर अवश्य लगवाएं 'टीका जीत का'।



तभी कोरोना हारेगा, भारत जीतेगा pic.twitter.com/XPiwW667LL — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 2, 2021

UP CM gave a brief about vaccination drive in UP

While addressing a press conference in June 2021, Yogi Adityanath briefed about the state's vaccination program. Yogi said that the state will begin vaccinating 6,00,000 people daily from now onwards. He added that the state government has set a goal to vaccinate 10 lakh to 12 lakh people a day from the 1st week of July. UP CM noted that the state is working with its full capacity to vaccinate everyone above 18 by December 2021.

Giving a brief on vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh, CM yogi said, "After that, the drive to give free vaccines to people above 60 years of age begun. In the fourth phase, the work of giving vaccines to people above the age of 45 years was carried out and after that, from 1st May, a program of giving vaccines to the age group of 18-44 was run. The vaccination drive to vaccinate people from 18-44, state governments handled on their own. The Indian government was providing the vaccine to all people above 45 years of age."

Current COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, COVID-19 has infected a total of 17,08,476 people so far, out of which 16,85,049 people have been recovered. Unfortunately, a total of 22,763 people have died in the state due to the pandemic. However, 664 people are still fighting against COVID-19 infection in the hospitals at present.

Current vaccination and COVID-19 situation in India

The Union Health Ministry released data on Tuesday that more than 47 crore doses have been provided to the states and union territories in India. While the overall recovery rate of the COVID-19 pandemic reached 97.35% i.e., 3,08,57,467 people have been recovered against the coronavirus infection so far. In the past 24 hours, India has recorded a total of 40,134 COVID positive cases, taking the current active caseload to 4,13,718.

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI)