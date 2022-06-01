UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails 8 Yrs Of Modi Govt; Highlights PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat

As PM Modi-led BJP government marks 8 years in power, UP CM Yogi Adityanath hailed the development works of the NDA government and highlighted corruption during the UPA tenure. Adityanath also briefed on the citizen welfare work of the UP government. He elaborated upon the houses given to the citizens by both the Centre and the UP government under the PM Awas Yojana, number of public toilets built and water connection given.

The UP CM, taking a dig at the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government said, "Pre-2014, secessionist movements and terrorism was at its peak in various parts of the country, corruption was institutionalised, the slogans of Garibi-hatao were being raised since decades however no efforts were being made to uproot poverty however post-2014, PM Modi achieved what he had promised and the results are before us."

He further enlisted the work done by the Modi government and hailed the resultant benefits that Uttar Pradesh has enjoyed, the most populous state of the country.

8 years of Modi government: How did UP benefit

Among various other schemes rolled out by the central government, Yogi Adityanath began with the PM Awas Yojana and said, "Under the PM Awas Yojana (Urban), over 1 Crore houses have been approved across the country, out of which over 17 lakh houses will be built in UP; in PM Awas Yojana (Rural), house upwards of 2.5 crore were alloted, from which 26 lakh houses were given to the citizens of UP."

Further, he also mentioned the names of specific communities who have been historically backward and over 1 lakh houses were separately built for them.

On the Swachh Bharat Mission, CM Yogi shared numbers and said, "66,90,000 individual toilets were built in the country; over 6,00,000 lakh public toilets were dedicated for the people of the Urban areas. During the same period, 9,00,000 individual toilets and 69,000 public toilets were built in UP. In the rural area, a total of 11 crore toilets were built out of which over 2.5 crore individual toilets and 57,000 public toilets were built in UP."

Under the AMRUT mission, over 12 crore tap connections have been provided. UP CM Yogi while touching upon the various schemes launched by the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with providing water also shared the targets set by the state to cover areas where water will be provided by December 2022.

Image: PTI