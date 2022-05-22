UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lauds Law & Order Situation In State; 'not A Single Riot Since 2017'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, May 22, said that since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state offering of namaz on the roads has stopped. He also highlighted that the law and order situation has improved in the state and that there were no cases of communal violence on Ram Navami.

"Ram Navami was celebrated in a grand manner in Uttar Pradesh. There was no violence anywhere in the state. For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, namaz on Eid and on Alvida Juma (last Friday of Ramadan) has not been held on the road," Yogi said.

'Not a single riot in the last five years'

The Chief Minister praised the state's law and order condition during the last five years, which the BJP had highlighted during the Assembly elections campaign, saying that there hasn't been a single riot since 2017.

"Previously there used to be riots in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad and other places. There used to be curfews for months. However, there was not a single riot in the last five years," CM Yogi said.

"Our government has closed the illegal butcher houses in the state. We have built Gaushala for cows in the state to keep them safe and healthy. We also removed loudspeakers from religious places. Our government has reconstructed more than 700 religious places," the UP CM added.

'Removed loudspeakers shouldn't be re-installed': UP CM warns of stern action

On Wednesday, UP Chief Minister Adityanth said that loudspeakers that have been taken down from madrasas should not be re-installed. If installed, strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he warned.

"It should be ensured that loudspeakers removed from religious sites shouldn't be re-installed. The sound of loudspeakers shouldn't come out of the religious premises. Failing to which, concerned area Police Station in-charge & other officials will be answerable. It would be good if we can issue an appeal to use these loudspeakers (that have been removed from religious sites) in schools," CM Yogi had said.

In its drive against illegal loudspeakers, over 64,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places belonging to different communities. The volume of more than 57,000 loudspeakers was also set to permissible limits across the state.

(With inputs from ANI)