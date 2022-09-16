Addresing Republic Bharat’s nationwide summit 'Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan' on September 16 in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the motto of the Summit which is 'Nation First'. He highlighted India's unity during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

Speaking at the grand conclave, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Nation First is the responsibility of every citizen. India has unrelenting talent and people are dedicated to Nation’s growth.” Maintaining that BJP's motto is the same as the theme of the Republic Bharat Summit, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "First nation, then party, and then something else. The family comes after that.”

Lauding the motto of the Republic Bharat Summit, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Arnab Goswami has kept the theme of this conclave- India First. If we can't work with the India First motto, we have a selfish interest."

Highlighting citizens’ efforts in uniting India, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “People are united in our country despite having different ideologies, caste, food or language. India is one and will remain united.”

Speaking about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’, Yogi Adityanath highlighted India’s unity in hoisting the National Flag. CM Adityanath said, “Several people hoisted National Flags atop their residences on Prime Minister’s appeal.”

“Prime Minister appealed to hoist Tiranaga as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. National Flag was hoisted by every citizen to mark 75 years of independence.”

Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan

With India surging past the momentous milestone of 75 years of independence, the Nation has now entered the fabled 'Amrit Kaal'. Republic Media Network is determined to mark this achievement with a keen belief and uncompromising resolve that as India goes forth, national unity and social harmony are paramount. With its journalism dedicated to the nation and in the true spirit of nationalism, Republic Bharat is hosting a nationwide summit today. This grand conclave will witness the biggest names and influential voices in the country, where ideas, aspirations and dreams will meld with opportunities, endeavours, and challenges.

The pressing issues that will come up for discussion today include the Agnipath scheme, changing face of Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370, the Uniform Civil Code, Indian cinema, and nationalism.