UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Amit Shah In Delhi; Gifts Him Book Authored By Suryakant Bali

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi on Saturday. Adityanath was in the national capital to attend a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts held today (April 30). Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the conference.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister's Office said, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

It also shared a picture of CM Yogi presenting Shah with a copy of 'Bharat Ko Samajhane ki Sharten' - a book written by Suryakant Bali in Hindi.

This is Yogi Aditynath's second visit to Delhi since taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. Earlier, he met Shah in the second week of April. The CM was then accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

During his last visit to the national capital, the delegation discussed the development and governance initiatives undertaken in the state.

Joint conference of CMs, HC Chief Justices

Today's conference between Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts was also attended by Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, and Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju. PM Modi addressed the conference which aims to create frameworks for simplifying the process of delivering justice.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "The Joint Conference is an occasion for the executive and the judiciary to come together to create frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and to discuss steps required to overcome the challenges facing the justice system."

Speaking about previous such conferences, the PMO said, "The previous such conference was held in 2016. Since then, the government has taken various initiatives for improving infrastructure and integration of digital technology in court processes under eCourts Mission Mode Project."

(With agency inputs)