UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Mother Savitri Devi During 3-day Visit To Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reunited with his mother during his visit to his hometown - Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwal in Uttar Pradesh (now Uttarakhand) on Tuesday. After unveiling the statue of Mahant Avaidyanath on the premises of Guru Gorakhnath Mahavidyalaya, and addressing the people gathered there, CM Yogi went straight to her mother and sought her blessings.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, CM Yogi can be seen greeting his mother Savitri Devi as she affectionately smiled looking at him.

CM Yogi Adityanath gets emotional sharing childhood anectodes

After unveiling the statue of Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath at Guru Gorakhnath Mahavidyalaya in the presence of Uttarakahnd Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, CM Yogi Adityanath delivered an emotional speech recalling a few anecdotes from his childhood surrounded with his Gurus in the school in Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwa.

"Today, it is a matter of even more pride for me that I have received the privilege of meeting and honouring the gurus of my school. I have studied here from 1st to 9th standard. After that, I left my village with my father. I am also sad as many of the gurus are not here with me", he said with a teary eye.

After taking over the Chief Ministerial post in 2017, CM Yogi visited Uttarakhand numerous times but never really got the time to go to his native place. This is the frst time he is visiting Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwa. Besides his mother, he has also plans of meeting his sister who earlier had appealed to him to him to visit home as his 'mother keeps thinking of him day and night'.

The BJP leader only has his mother and sister in his family. His father passed in 2020, and the MP could not make it to the cremation that took place in Haridwar. He had said that he was 'dutibound' in the midst of the second wave of COVID.