Yogi Adityanath Orders IPads For All His UP Cabinet Ministers To Make Them 'techno-savvy'

In a bid to promote technology in bureaucratic processes, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday has given orders to provide iPads to all cabinet ministers, according to ANI. The CM has passed this order to make his cabinet ministers 'techno-savvy'. Next week's cabinet meeting too is too be held using iPads, making it a paperless affair. The government will also give the MLAs facing difficulties some training to run their tablets easily.

UP CM orders iPads for cabinet

Chief Minister's Office: On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, all Cabinet Ministers will be given i-pads to make them techno-savvy. The Cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held next week will be paperless, i-pads will be used. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/YLG9xN5ggW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2020

Uttar Pradesh recently witnessed the Indian defence Expo 2020 which was termed as 'mahakumbh' by the UP CM. He said through this event a strong base for the defence corridor has been laid and Uttar Pradesh will now become a "new hub" of defence production. "Through this event, everyone witnessed and felt the pride of India. This was the mahakumbh of defence manufacturing companies," the chief minister said addressing the closing ceremony of DefExpo-2020.

Yogi's dip into technology

Initially, Adityanath's preferred method of working was in the form of written letters, with several photos of the newly-elected CM writing letters that emerged in 2017. Soon, after PM Modi's push for 'Digital India', Adityanath was seen using his iPad extensively and was even spotted reading and taking down notes at the Defence Expo 2020, as per reports. Moreover, PM Modi has himself been spotted using his iPad at conferences and meetings, which reportedly has been the trigger to Adityanath's digital turn.

