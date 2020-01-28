UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says He Is Not 'anti-Muslim', Only Against 'anti-nationals'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath answered on the most common allegation that is put on him wherein he is often termed as being 'anti-Muslim.'

The UP CM replied to this allegation that is usually made against him by the Opposition and said that he is 'not against any religion, race, or region', and that he is only against 'anti-nationals.' The UP CM claimed that the allegation was made by his political opponents to instill fear amongst the Muslim community at state- and country-level.

'I am only against anti-nationals'

"I am not against any caste, creed, religion, region or language. Whoever opposes the constitution, whoever is against the nation, I am against them. Getting such a person punished within the permits of the law, is my duty (In reference to Sharjeel Imam). And I am doing just that, which is permitted within the law. We will use the way of law to get such people to courts and get them tried with strictest punishments," said the UP CM.

The UP Chief Minister also replied to his previous contentious statements against the Muslim community. Last year. Yogi Adityanath had tweeted a controversial remark in which he used the term "green virus" while remarking on a rally of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Kerala, a remark that saw the EC taking action against him.

"I am neither anti-Muslim nor anti-Hindu. I have passed certain statements (green virus) when they needed to be passed. Today there is no need for such statements. I used such language to retaliate against people who needed to be told at that point in time. Today I do not use such language because there is no such need," said Yogi Adityanath.

