UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress Protest On Ayodhya Diwas: 'An Insult To Ram Bhakts'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned Congress workers' protest wearing black clothes on Ayodhya Diwas and termed it an 'insult' to India's judiciary and democracy. Significantly, Congress conducted a nationwide protest against price rise, unemployment and inflation on August 5 in Delhi. It was on the same day in 2020, that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Yogi slammed Congress for wearing black clothes while participating in the protests and said, "Till now, Congress was protesting in normal attire but today they protested wearing black clothes. It's an insult to Ram Bhakts. They chose the same day as today's Ayodhya Diwas which marks the beginning of construction of Ram Janmabhoomi."

#WATCH | Until now, Congress was protesting in normal attire but today they protested wearing black clothes. It's an insult to all the Ram Bhakts. They chose this day as today is Ayodhya Diwas which marks the beginning of the construction of Ram Janambhoomi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/1WzhcClyzD — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

'Congress has insulted the faith of India': CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath alleged that Congress has demeaned the Indian judiciary and democracy by engaging in such acts, "Such acts of the Congress party have insulted the faith of India. Congress' attitude has insulted Ayodhya Diwas along with insulting India's democracy and judiciary. We condemn such acts of the party."

Such acts of the Congress party have insulted the faith of India. Congress' attitude has insulted Ayodhya Diwas along with insulting India's democracy and judiciary. We condemn such acts of the party: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/M5wPNZeTkJ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Amit Shah slams Congress protests

Home Minister Amit Shah claimed the countrywide protests by Congress was also intended in a nuanced way to oppose the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ayodhya mandir. "Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janmabhoomi."

Congress' 'Black clothes' nationwide protest

Congress staged a nationwide protest against inflation, price rise and unemployment. More than 60 Congress MPs were detained by the Delhi police and were released after about six hours, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Friday, August 5.

"Congress MPs have just been released after being detained for almost 6 hours for protesting peacefully and democratically against price rise, unemployment and GST," Ramesh, who had also been detained, tweeted.

In a statement, Delhi police said over 335 protesters and 65 MPs have been detained under the Delhi police Act in order to maintain law and order in the area.