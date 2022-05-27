UP CM Yogi Adityanath Thanks Shivpal Yadav For Distributing Tablets To Jaswantnagar Youth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) founder Shivpal Yadav for providing tablets to students in his constituency. This came after Shivpal Yadav on Thursday praised UP CM as "honest" and "hardworking" further claiming that the opposition would have been in power had it taken his support.

Speaking at the assembly about the initiative taken by the state government to distribute tabs and smartphones to youth across Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Aditynath mentioned, "Youth received tablets and smartphones. I thank Shivpal also as he gave tablets to students in his constituency".

Shivpal had fought the recent UP polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket from the Jaswantnagar seat and defeated BJP's Vivek Shakya by 90979 votes.

Shivpal Yadav praises CM Yogi Adityanath

Speaking in the assembly house during a discussion, Shivpal Yadav said, "I say that UP CM is honest and hardworking. Had he taken support of all legislators and others during the COVID pandemic, things could have been managed in a better way."

BJP members approbated his praise of Yogi Adityanath by thumping their desks.

SP MLA Shivpal Yadav, who was sitting with SP lawmakers, further said that had the opposition taken his support they would have been sitting on the treasury benches.

Yogi govt to distribute tablets, smartphones to UP youths

Earlier in April, the Yogi-led state government announced to distribute a total of 9.74 lakh tablets and smartphones to the youth across Uttar Pradesh by August 15, 2022. With an aim to familiarise the youth of the state with the latest technology, the state department of information technology was directed to include this in its 100-day action plan.

Over the last two, the education of the youth was severely affected due to the COVID pandemic as they were unable to go to schools and colleges. So the government started online education to ensure that the education of the youth was not hindered but unfamiliarity with modern technology was a major obstacle in the way.

To put an end to all these problems, the BJP-led UP government has started the scheme of giving tablets and smartphones to the youth.

(Image: PTI)