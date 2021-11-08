UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Kairana, Vows Security To Families 'forced To Leave' Town

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Kairana and met the residents who have now returned after migrating in 2016 during the Samajwadi Party (SP) regime due to allegedly being attacked and receiving threats. He also laid the foundation stones of a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalion camp. In 2016, BJP had claimed that 346 families had left Kairana.

While addressing the public meeting in Kairana, CM Yogi fiercely attacked the opposition parties and the previous government, and said, “Peace has returned to Kairana since 2017, due to the state government’s zero-tolerance for crime policy. Several families have now returned to Kairana. Today, I am here for the establishment of a battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). The earlier governments in Uttar Pradesh criminalised politics. Our zero-tolerance policy against crime has restored law and order in the town. I interacted with some families who were victims of political criminalization of previous governments."

"Today in Kairana town, we have come with a lot of projects. In 2017, people had demanded that the police post should be improved, we did that. The foundation stone of PAC has been laid at a cost of 250 crores, 1200 PAC personnel will be here. In the face of any adversity, I have come to assure security to the citizens," he added.

CM Yogi further said that his government has given assurance of security to the people and that people also have faith in the government.

"Kairana exodus is not a political issue for us. Be it the Muzaffarnagar riots or the Kairana migration, this has not been a political issue for us, but the issue of heat coming on the pride and dignity of the state and the country. Even when we were not in power, we used to say that we will not accept such cowardly acts. There was no riots in BJP rule. Earlier rioters were respected in CM House," said Yogi Adityanath.

Kairana 2016 Exodus

In June 2016, Kairana BJP MP Hukum Singh had claimed that 346 families had left Kairana after being 'harassed' in Shamli district. He had also produced a list of 346 families who had allegedly fled the town. However, the then Samajwadi Party-led Uttar Pradesh government had denied that any such exodus had taken place in the town. Kairana had also witnessed communal riots in 2013. The then BJP president, Amit Shah, in his address to the National Executive in 2016, had said, "The migration happening in Kairana due to violence is a matter of serious concern. There is an atmosphere of violence. The lack of development and the lack of governance in the largest state of India, that is Uttar Pradesh, is becoming a matter of serious concern."

'Will contest UP polls': Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Friday confirmed that he will contest the upcoming assembly polls if his party decides so. Speaking to reporters on Friday he said that the party's parliamentary board decides who will contest from where. On the other hand, Adityanath's rival Akhilesh Yadav has already ruled out contesting the polls, preferring the Legislative Council route if SP wins. Similarly, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - UP Congress' campaign face - is mulling to contest state polls from Rae Bareli or Amethi, but is yet to make an official announcement.