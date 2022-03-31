UP CM Yogi Adityanath Vows To Create Jobs For 10,000 Youth In Next 100 Days

In a big announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath on Thursday revealed that he has directed his office to provide jobs to 10,000 youth in the next 100 days. Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the state government has directed all Services Selection Board to provide government jobs to more than 10,000 youths of the state in the next 3 months.

“Dear citizens of the state! The state government is committed to connect the youth with government jobs and provide them employment. In this regard, your government has given instructions to all the service selection boards to provide government jobs to more than 10,000 youths of the state in the next 100 days,” Yogi Adityanath wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the CM had stated that his government provided jobs to more than 1 crore youth in the state during his first tenure. Speaking at the Doordarshan conclave, CM Yogi said, "The bulldozer is so useful. It has created a safe environment that has given jobs to 1.16 crore youths. Over Rs 3.5 lakh cr has been invested in the state. We progress with one hand on bulldozer's steering and have development's wand in the other.”

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों!



प्रदेश सरकार युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी से जोड़ने एवं उन्हें रोजगार प्रदान करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।



इसी क्रम में आपकी सरकार ने सभी सेवा चयन बोर्डों को आगामी 100 दिनों में 10,000 से अधिक प्रदेश के युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी प्रदान करने हेतु निर्देश दे दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 31, 2022

Yogi Adityanath vows to develop 'new Uttar Pradesh'

Addressing his first assembly after swearing-in, Yogi Adityanath, who scripted history by becoming the first CM to be re-elected after completing a full term in over three decades in Uttar Pradesh, vowed to develop a 'new Uttar Pradesh' which will take India forward. The UP Chief Minister further asserted that the members of the Assembly during the elections were playing 'blame games' and accusing each other in order to gain power and added that since the elections were now over, the MLAs of the House should positively work towards the development of Uttar Pradesh.