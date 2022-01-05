UP CM Yogi Demands Congress & Punjab Govt's Apology To Citizens Over PM’s Security Breach

Highlighting that the Congress has since forever been disrespecting the values of the Constitution, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the massive security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab was just another example of it. Owing to bad weather conditions, PM Modi had decided to travel by road to Ferozepur where he was supposed to take part in a rally but 30 km away from the destination, his convoy was stopped due to a road blockade in the state. The convoy stayed there for 15-20 minutes.

"The country will not let any of the controversies come out successful," CM Yogi Adityanath said, adding that the Congress party and the Punjab government should apologise to the people of the nation.

Punjab Govt, Police Colluded Against PM's Security?

Questions are being raised as to whether it was a pre-planned controversy, in which the government of Punjab had colluded with the state police to give the Prime Minister a taste of what they referred to as his own medicine ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Right before PM Modi was to leave for Punjab, Congress had uploaded a post on its Twitter handle. In the post on the INC_Television handle, strong opposition to the Prime Minister's visit to Punjab was reflected. There were two photos embedded with the caption 'Go back Modi'.

"Farmers braved scorching summers and bone-chilling winters... those who made our farmers suffer will not be forgiven," read one picture. The other read," The man responsible for the death of 700 farmers, Narendra Modi should apologise in the Parliament."

11:34 AM on January 5: Next, the Youth wing of the Congress posted a tweet that had a picture embedded. The picture read, 'Who is responsible for the martyrdom of 700 farmers?" The 'hint' was given in the caption, "He is coming to Punjab today.'

02:24 PM on January 5: After the PM's convoy was stuck, National Co-ordinator of Social Media of Congress Gaurav Pandhi took to this Twitter handle to highlight the 'Power of Punjab'. 'People of Punjab blocked all roads to Modi's rally venue yesterday and as a result, Modi has to cancel his rally and return to Delhi. THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL FOR MODI!' he wrote.