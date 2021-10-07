UP CM Yogi Expresses Grief Over Accident In Barabanki, Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief on the deaths of people who died in an accident that happened between a truck and a passenger bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Thursday, 7 October, and promised an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the deceased's relatives.

"The death of people in the road accident in district Barabanki is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Yogi Adityanath tweeted. "Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," he added. (roughly translated)

जनपद बाराबंकी में सड़क दुर्घटना से हुई नागरिकों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 7, 2021

PM Modi expresses his grief over the accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his "anguish" over the accident and announced financial assistance to the victims and their families. The announcement was issued via the PMO's official Twitter account, "Anguished by the road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured."

Barabanki road accident

A road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki claimed the lives of nine individuals. Rescue services from the local civic bodies arrived quickly and transferred the injured people to a nearby hospital. According to reports, individuals with serious injuries were sent to the KGMU trauma centre in the state capital of Lucknow, while those with minor injuries were treated to the Barabanki district hospital.

It is being reported that the bus was on its way from Delhi to UP's Bahraich district when it was involved in the accident in Lucknow. Both the bus and the truck were travelling at high speeds, according to bystanders. After being alerted of the tragedy, the local police and district officials arrived, and when they were capable of transporting everyone to the hospital, the doctors proclaimed nine of them dead on arrival. Police have also discovered that the truck was possibly driving on the wrong side of the road, which may have contributed to the tragedy.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ANI