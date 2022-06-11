UP CM Yogi Issues Stern Warning To 'chaotic Elements'; 'No Guilty Will Be Spared'

A day after violence was witnessed across several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a strong message vowing to set an example for the 'chaotic elements' trying to spoil the atmosphere in the state. In a series of tweets, Yogi Adityanath asserted that 'bulldozer action' against criminals and mafia will continue, and assured that the interests of the poor and innocent will be protected in the state.

"Action on miscreants should be such that it becomes an example for all the elements having anti-social thinking and no one can even think of disturbing the atmosphere. Those who patronize the mafia will be dealt with strictly and not a single attempt to disturb the atmosphere will be accepted," tweeted the CM.

He added, "The conspirators/accused will be identified and arrested at the earliest. Legal action will be taken against such people under NSA or Gangster Act. Bulldozer action against criminals/mafia will continue. No action will be taken on the house of a poor even by mistake."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further stated that if a poor person, however, has got his house constructed at an unsuitable place due to any reason, then proper arrangement will be made by the local administration for him. "All the harshness will be done only with the chaotic elements trying to spoil the atmosphere. There should be no place for such people in a civilised society. Not a single innocent will be exploited and no guilty will be spared," said the CM.

Moreover, the UP CM assured that as citizens of a democracy, efforts would continue to maintain dialogue with all the parties. "Along with this, maintaining constant communication with religious leaders/civil society, action against miscreants will also be continued," he said.

माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश करने वाले अराजक तत्वों के साथ पूरी कठोरता की जाएगी। ऐसे लोगों के लिए सभ्य समाज में कोई स्थान नहीं होना चाहिए।



एक भी निर्दोष को छेड़ा नहीं जाएगा और कोई भी दोषी छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 11, 2022

माफिया को संरक्षण देने वालों के साथ सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा तथा माहौल बिगाड़ने की एक भी कोशिश स्वीकार नहीं की जाएगी।



साजिशकर्ताओं/अभियुक्तों की पहचान कर यथाशीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी।



ऐसे लोगों के विरुद्ध NSA अथवा गैंगस्टर एक्ट के तहत नियम-संगत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 11, 2022

Over 260 arrested in connection with UP violence

The Uttar Pradesh police on June 10 arrested 48 protesters from Saharanpur, 68 from Prayagraj, 50 protesters from Hathras, 28 protesters from Ambedkarnagar, 25 from Moradabad, and eight protesters from Ferozabad for engaging in mass protests, that led to clashes with police. Incidents of arson were also reported during the riots, in which several police personnel suffered injuries.

Speaking on the clashes in Saharanpur, SSP Akash Tomar said, "The manner in which crowd took to the streets after Friday prayers, it definitely seems that some people had planned. We are checking if extremist organisations were involved in the violence."

Earlier in the day, the residential premises of two arrested accused were razed to the ground after they were found to be illegal. Multiple police teams have been deployed to scrutinise social media and CCTV footage in connection with the violence.

#WATCH | Residential premises of 2 arrested accused were illegal & without permission; we've taken action with bulldozers. More people are being identified. There will be coordinated action on any illegal properties found... We'll put NSA as well: Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar pic.twitter.com/p5BG3lqLDB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2022

Image: PTI