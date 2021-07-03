UP CM Yogi Puts COVID Facts On The Table, Calls Out Maharashtra & Delhi’s ‘mismanagement’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has lashed out at the opposition slamming the state government over poor COVID management and reports of dead bodies floating in the river Ganga. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami following BJP's thumping victory in the Zila Panchayat polls, UP CM Yogi called out Maharashtra and Delhi over poor COVID management.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on dead bodies floating over Ganga

On being asked about the COVID management system of the state amid various reports suggesting floating of dead bodies in Ganga in UP, CM Yogi said, "UP's population is 24 to 25 crore, every single death due to COVID is painful for us. And for that, we pay condolences to those who lost their life. But I want to put forward some numbers. From March 2020 till July 3, 2021, the death toll is 22, 600. Uttar Pradesh constitutes half of the population. In Maharashtra, the approximate death count is 1 lakh 20 thousand. So whose result is better, whose management is better? I leave this to the people to decide that whose management is better."

CM Yogi also outlined Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's COVID mismanagement and said, "UP has 25 crore population while Delhi has 2 crore population. In UP the death toll is 22,600 which is painful but the death toll of Delhi is more than 25,000."

'Delhi government tried to create panic among people over oxygen shortage'

On various state governments like Delhi, Rajasthan's claims that the Centre is not helping them, Yogi Adityanath said, "While the Delhi government accused the central government, I would like to say that in the second COVID wave UP was getting 700 metric tonne oxygen and we were supplying it to everyone but Delhi was getting 800 metric tonne oxygen still there was a crisis in Delhi. Wasn't this a mismanagement or misuse of oxygen? When the central government decided to do an audit after their increasing demand then they backed out. It only shows that they were trying to create panic and were playing with the lives of the people. Such types of accusation on central government only shows the dirty politics which is not acceptable."

Dead bodies spotted in Ganga

In the second week of May, 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar raising alarm amongst local citizens and later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. After being identified to be of COVID-19 patients, Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients. A day later, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur - which is 55 km away from Buxar.

Soon enough, hundreds of dead bodies were found buried in the sand near river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. According to the District Magistrate (DM), the bodies were found in an area far from the river and then buried by the administration. CM Yogi Adityanath directed the SDRF and PAC police personnel to patrol every river in the state for ensuring that no one immerses the dead bodies in the river as a part of any ritual. Maintaining that every deceased person has a right to be honourably laid to rest, he revealed that the UP government has already earmarked funds for free cremation. The Centre too has directed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, and focus on their safe disposal and dignified cremation.

(Image Credits: PTI/@OFFICEOFUT-Twitter/RepublicWorld)