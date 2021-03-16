UP CM Yogi Rallies For BJP In 'land Of Change' Bengal; Remarks On CM Mamata's Temple Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Purulia to address a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Mamata Banerjee's home turf West Bengal on Tuesday. While addressing a huge gathering at Purulia, the BJP star campaigner reiterated that the saffron party will form a government on May 2 in West Bengal. He said that only 45 days are left for the final results after which the BJP government will punish the TMC goons for their inhuman activities in the state.

At Purulia, Yogi Adityanath fiercely targeted his West Bengal counterpart and Congress-Left alliance. He affirmed that Mamata Banerjee did not let people say "Jai Shri Ram" in the state and now 'Didi' herself is going to the temple and reciting the mantras of 'Chandi Devi'. Also, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also bowing in the temples of the poll-bound states, Yogi said.

CM Yogi Adityanath says 'Bengal is a land of change'

UP CM asserted the land of Bengal has always been a "land of change". He affirmed, "Bengal has always been a land of change in the country, a land that has given a new direction to India, has been the land of cultural nationalism of India. This land gave Ramakrishna Paramahamsa to the country and the world. Swami Vivekananda was born on this holy land, Bengal gave Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore to the country. This land gave Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the hero of the country's freedom movement." "Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, the founder president of the Indian Jana Sangh, was also born on the land of Bengal. It is the land of the great scientist Jagdish Chandra Basu. That is why I bow down to the land of Bengal, Yogi Adityanath added."

TMC goons will be punished: Yogi Adityanath

He continued, "I greet your enthusiasm and know your pain. But this agony is not going to last long. All the TMC goons will be punished, those who murdered the BJP workers in West Bengal." UP CM recalled, "I came for campaigning in Purulia in 2019 too and my program was banned by the Chief Minister. My helicopter was not allowed to land, then I landed the helicopter in Jharkhand and came here by road for 35km. Even at that time, your enthusiasm was worth seeing," Yogi added.

CM Yogi went on to accuse the TMC government and Mamata Banerjee of not letting people chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in the state. He opined, "I am surprised that Mamta Didi is very irritated with the slogan of Jai Shri Ram." Yogi informed that when he reached the site of the rally, he was greeted by people saying "Jai Shri Ram." Yogi said that that change has taken place but before 2014, people used to believe that going to temples would cause secularism to be endangered. He quipped, "now I see that Mamta Didi is also going to the temple and reciting Path of Chandi Devi, this is change and this is the new India." Every person will have to go to the shelter of God, UP Chief Minister added.

West Bengal elections are to be held in 8 phases, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 2.