UP CM Yogi Says 'dealt With Many Challenges Like Ghaziabad Video'; Warns 'Toolkit Gang'

Looking back at the tenure of his government, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday asserted that many 'challenges', like the Ghaziabad fake video and Munawwar Rana cases have come to the forefront in the past five years. He pointed out that all the cases have been efficiently dealt with by the government, and added that he and his ministers are ready to deal with all the cases that will be coming in the future.

Yogi Adityanath reacts to Ghaziabad video

In the exclusive conversation, CM Yogi also took the opportunity to issue an appeal to the media. He said, "If anybody forwards a video of this sort, I appeal to the media to once look into the authenticity of the video before putting it out on a public platform. Reasoning his appeal, he added, "When we make these fictional cases, a topic of media trial, then it leads to a lot of chaos, the expense of which has to be borne by the common people and the government."

He outlined that no one should contribute in the promotion of such videos. "At the end of the day, lies cannot stand for long, and the truth cannot be hidden, so one must always bank on the true story, he said in the exclusive video.

Commenting on his reference as 'a promoter of Hindu militants' in the international media, he reiterated that he was a 'proud' Hindu and it was the religion that had taught him to walk on the lines of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. "Till date, nobody can point fingers at me and my government for being biased against a particular sect," he said pointing out that the only difference in the past and the present is that all those who are liable for punishment are punished. "Earlier, if a Hindu used to commit an offence he was punished, and in case of offence committed by people belonging to other communities, they were brought and honoured. That does not happen anymore."

Having said that, he added that it was because of this that there was an uproar among international media and toolkits were being prepared. "Now, things are not happening as per their wish, so they are stooping down to creating toolkits, but let me tell me you this will not deter our government and we will continue to fight."

'Challenging' cases in Uttar Pradesh

The comments of CM Yogi Adityanath comes in the context of various fictional cases reported in the state recently. One such case was in which, an unchecked, unverified and unsubstantiated video alleging a communal hate crime had started doing the rounds on social media. Shared and reshared by verified and popular social media handles on Twitter, the video showed an elderly Muslim man being physically assaulted, with claims that the harassment was because he refused to chant a Hindu religious slogan-'Jai Shri Ram'. Later, the Ghaziabad Police quashed the false narrative and revealed that there was no communal angle to the case as was being claimed, rather the harassment had involved persons who had known each other and a dispute over the sale of 'amulets'.

Another case was that of Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s son. Tabrez Rana had lodged a complaint with police, alleging that on June 28 he was attacked by two bike-borne people at a petrol pump near the Hindola Ratapur area. Talking to the media, police claimed that an SOG team was deployed to crack the case and the CCTV footage of the area was scrutinised, after which several discrepancies were found in the claims of Tabrez Rana. Later, it was found out that faked an attack on himself in a bid to frame in a false case his uncles, with whom he had a dispute over ancestral property.