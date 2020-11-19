UP CM Yogi Slams 'double-faced' Congress For Playing With India's Integrity, Depriving J&K

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the 'double-faced' Congress party for playing with the 'nation's integrity' by supporting the restoration of Article 370 and demanded that the party make its stance on the matter clear.

Slamming the Gupkar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the country was grateful to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A and alleged that terrorism had been funnelled in J&K using Article 370.

Accusing the Congress of never understanding the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat', Yogi Adityanath questioned the repeated pleas of senior Congress leaders such as P Chidambaram and Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking the restoration of Article 370 and said that they 'said something in Delhi' and 'did something else in Jammu and Kashmir'.

Further, Yogi Adityanath hit out at some of the Congress leaders who were involved in talks with the Gupkar alliance and demanded the party to clarify its stance on the issue.

He also noted that the money that was earmarked for the development of the erstwhile state was used by politicians for their personal gains and that the dangerous statements made by leaders like Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other separatist leaders along with the Congress party's support to them were extremely dangerous.

"When our soldiers are fighting there, these leaders are talking about seeking help from neighbouring countries, and when Congress is standing by them, this is dangerous", UP CM Yogi said, addressing a press conference on Thursday.

The BJP leader slammed the Congress leaders for 'shamelessly standing' with local leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and said that it was 'unfortunate' that the party which had ruled the state for a long time to compromise on national security for personal political gains.

Yogi Adityanath demanded that the Congress apologise to the people of the nation and categorically stated that the party had no rights to 'deprive' the people of Jammu and Kashmir of basic development.

'Not a part of Gupkar': Congress

After facing a barrage of criticism from BJP for its political stance in J&K, the Congress party on Tuesday clarified that it is not a part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Slamming the Congress party for supporting the Gupkar alliance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day alleged that they wanted to take back J&K to the "era of terror and turmoil". In the press note, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Shah of making false statements instead of focusing on safeguarding national security.

Recalling that thousands of Congress workers had laid down their lives for the country, he stressed that his party would never accept any damage to the integrity of the nation and the national flag. Moreover, Surjewala mentioned that Congress does not consent to foreign interference in any internal matter of India including J&K. Subsequent to this, the Congress has also decided that it will contest the J&K DDC polls on its own and not with the Gupkar alliance as earlier planned.

What is the Gupkar alliance?

The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. However, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. On October 15, a meeting of all the Gupkar Declaration barring for Congress was held wherein a formal alliance- PAGD was announced. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been declared as the president and vice president of this coalition respectively.

The DDC election will be conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22.

