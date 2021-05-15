UP CM Yogi Slams Punjab Govt's 'divisive Policies' As Malerkotla Becomes Separate District

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday criticised the "divisive policies" of the Congress-led Punjab Government after its CM Captain Amarinder Singh termed Malerkotla as the 23rd district of Punjab.

"Yogi Adityanath opined that any distinction on the basis of ideology or religion is contrary to the basic spirit of the Constitution of India. Presently, the formation of Malerkotla (Punjab) is a reflection of the divisive policy of the Congress," Yogi Adityanath said in his tweet posted in Hindi.

मत और मजहब के आधार पर किसी प्रकार का विभेद भारत के संविधान की मूल भावना के विपरीत है।



इस समय, मलेरकोटला (पंजाब) का गठन किया जाना कांग्रेस की विभाजनकारी नीति का परिचायक है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 15, 2021

Malerkotla announced as 23rd district of Punjab

On the occasion of Eid, the Punjab Chief Minister on Friday announced the creation of a new district of Malerkotla, etching the state's only Muslim-majority town from the Sangrur district. The Punjab Government has also included the adjoining areas of Amargarh and Ahmedgarh in the newest district of the state.

Malerkotla is 35 km from the Sangrur district headquarter and granting the Muslim dominated town a district status was a part of the poll manifesto of Congress.

Addressing a state-level event to greet people on Eid, CM Amarinder also announced a Rs 500-crore medical college, a women's college, a new bus stand and a women police station in Malerkotla, acknowledging it as "a long-pending demand". According to reports, Malerkotla remained largely peaceful during Partition in 1947, which saw communal clashes and large-scale migration of people across the India-Pakistan border.

According to an official statement of the Punjab Government, the Chief Minister has directed the Sangrur deputy commissioner to find a suitable building to immediately start the functioning of the district administration office.

The Punjab government has also acquired the 150-year-old palace of Sher Mohammed Khan, who had been a Nawab of Malerkotla, for its restoration and upkeep.

Captain Amarinder said Malerkotla was established in 1454 by Sheikh Sadruddin-i-Jahan from Afghanistan and subsequently, the State of Malerkotla was established in 1657 by Bayazid Khan. The Punjab CM, belonging to royals of Patiala, recalled his peaceful ties with the then Nawab of Malerkotla and also added that the Sikh community across the globe revere Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan for protesting against the torture of younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh--Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh by the then governor of Sirhind Wazir Khan. He further added that Guru Gobind Singh blessed Nawab Sher Mohammed Khan and the people of Malerkotla that the town will live in peace.

The CM also took to Twitter on Friday to announce the formation of the 23rd district in the state.