UP CM Yogi Taunts Akhilesh Yadav; 'while He Defames UP, Rahul Gandhi Insults India Abroad'

In an evident jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath drew comparisons, stating that there is no difference between the leaders. Furthering his tirade, he added that while Rahul Gandhi defames India at a global level, Akhilesh Yadav ends up giving a bad name to Uttar Pradesh, when he is visiting other states.

The UP CM's salvos came in the backdrop of the Samajwadi Party chief deploring the state of education in Uttar Pradesh during a discussion in the budget session in the UP assembly. In the aforesaid event, Akhilesh Yadav said, "I had once gone to a primary school where a child did not recognise me. When I asked who I was, the child said ‘Rahul Gandhi’."

Notably, in his attacks directed at both the leaders, Yogi Adityanath was referencing the aforementioned remark.

"Akhilesh Yadav during a visit to a school asked a student, whether he recognised him ? and the student replied, yes you are Rahul Gandhi. Children are innocent but they are honest from inside. They would have said it with due consideration. There is not much difference between the both. The difference is just that Rahul Gandhi defames India, when he is abroad and Akhilesh Yadav does the same when he is outside UP," CM Yogi said.

War of words between CM Yogi, Akhilesh

Earlier on May 28, Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP government and alleged that under the party's rule, democracy, socialism and secularism have come under threat. He said, "BJP still needs to understand socialism. This time the fight is not only about saving the state but also saving democracy, socialism, and secularism. BJP is attacking these and destroying institutions."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, when sharing his views on Ram Rajya in the state, said that there are no religious undertones to the concept of Ram Rajya and added that it directly refers to the capability of the political leaders to work for the welfare of the people in the most adverse of the circumstances. To this, Akhilesh Yadav retorted that no Ram Rajya can be realised without providing social justice to the people.

Yogi Adityanath said, "Ram Rajya is not a religious order. Ram Rajya is an all-time, universal and eternal system that is influenced by time and situation. Those who are capable of working in any situation. Whether Corona comes or goes, we will not let any harm be caused to the people of the state."

IMAGE: PTI