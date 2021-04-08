UP CM Yogi Turns Mamata's 'Maa Maati Manush' Against Her; Speaks Aboard Flight To Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his flight to the poll-bound state of West Bengal spoke exclusively to Republic TV's Political News Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Thursday. The UP CM has taken a flight to Bengal from Lucknow's Amausi airport. During his conversation with Republic, Yogi Adityanath said that there is no doubt over the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form its government in Bengal with full majority.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was travelling to West Bengal to hold 3 public meetings. The first public rally is in Baidyabati at 11 am, second in Krishnarampur at 12:10 pm and the third in Sakrail at 1:30 pm.

CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to Republic TV

Pointing towards the Trinamool Congress (TMC) slogan of "Maa Maati Manush", UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that CM Mamata Banerjee has deteriorated the condition of West Bengal. He said that the mother (Maa) of West Bengal is helpless, the soil (Maati) of the state is troubled with goons and the people (Manush) feel dejected and cheated under 10 years of rule by the TMC.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said, "This is why, only the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP can help the state towards its goal of "Sonar Bangla". BJP has full support of the people of the state."

Hitting out at CM Mamata Banerjee for not implementing various central schemes, and also schemes she had promised to the people of the state 10 years ago, CM Yogi said that the Bengal, which was earlier the place of intellectuals, culture and art is lost somewhere. "Instead it has become a synonym of violence and corruption," he added.

During his conversation with the Republic's Political News Editor, the Chief Minister pointed towards Bengal's economy and said that the per capita income of the state has now become among the lowest in the world. In fact, the GDP of Uttar Pradesh has also doubled in the last 3 years but Bengal despite of having all its resources could not flourish under the rule of TMC, Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath added"40 lakh poor got their houses in the past 4 years, but no one from Bengal could enjoy the benefit of this scheme by Centre. Mamata Banerjee has depreived the people of the state of such schemes."

CM Yogi: 'Bengal has better opportunities

Calling West Bengal the land of opportunities, UP CM said that CM Mamata-led government has exploited and misused these opportunities. He said, "She has a problem with everyone who tried to blocke hooliganism." Stating that TMC has a problem with the BJP's vision and development, the CM said that the TMC supremo had also tried to block Durga Puja in Bengal. "She had got angry with people singing 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans as well, she added.

Accusing the Bengal Chief Minister of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Adityanath said that she has also disrespected the farmers of the state by keeping them away from the Centre's scheme for farmers. He said that all of this proves that the Chief Minister has no interest in the development and infrastructure of the state.

Highlighting that currently, Uttar Pradesh has 2 AIIMS, CM Yogi asked what does Bengal have? He further said that Bengal has better opportunities than Uttar Pradesh bur still the latter's economy is better. Asserting that the people of the state are frustrated with the TMC, the CM said that Mamata Banerjee is doing politics of appeasement.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

Three out of eight phases have been completed in West Bengal with the remaining phases to go to polls on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2. The West Bengal Assembly elections become murkier by the day with incidents of political violence, mudslinging and trading of accusations between BJP and the incumbent TMC. In the run-up to the elections, the state witnessed increasing political violence with attacks and killings of political workers of both parties.

In phase-2, intense drama unfolded in Nandigram between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. Like phase 2, phase-3 of the elections on April 6 also saw a dramatic turn of events with incidents of violence. A brawl erupted in the Poishara village of Arambag constituency after locals objected to the visit of Sujata Mondal, TMC's candidate from the constituency. The Election Commission revealed that 5 persons had been arrested for misbehaving with TMC's Arambag candidate. Whereas in Diamond Harbour constituency, voters complained against TMC workers accusing them of not allowing the voters to cast their votes.

(Image: Republic TV)