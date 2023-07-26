UP CM's Dig At INDIA Alliance: Different Name, Divisive, Anti-India Vision Won't End

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition's recently formed alliance INDIA, saying that by using a different name, their "divisive and anti-India vision will not end".

Last week, 26 opposition parties formed a front -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

"If a crow names itself a swan, it will not be able to pick the pearl. If new moon is renamed full moon, it will not become full of light. Similarly, by using the name INDIA, the divisive and anti-India vision will not end," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi. In another tweet in English, he said, "Changing your name will not change your game! It's INDIA Vs I.N.D.I.A." Hitting back, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "People, who used to inform (the British) about the freedom fighters are now giving empty speeches. By putting a title before one's name or by wearing a robe, one's original form is not hidden." "The divisive people who use politics as a weapon of division should now count their days," he added.

The Samajwadi Party is a member of the INDIA alliance.