UP CM's Jan Arogya Yojana Benefits 40 Lakh Antyodaya Cardholders; Free Treatment Of Rs 5L

Under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Jan Arogya Yojana,’ the families of about 40 lakh Antyodaya ration cardholders deprived of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana are being included. The proposal was approved by the UP’s Council of Ministers earlier this year to include the families of the cardholders in CM's Yojana.

Under this scheme, for the families whose expenditure is more than the allocated budget, an additional budget would be allocated through a supplementary demand letter. At least 40.79 lakh Antyodaya ration cardholders’ families of 1 crore 30 lakh people are included in the scheme.

The beneficiaries of UP CM’s Jan Arogya Yojana scheme are also applicable for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for the state's 61 lakh families with 1.87 crore people. It has also been noted that initially, while Prime Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana, only 24% of UP’s population were benefitted from the health insurance, with Chief Minister’s scheme, at least 13% more families were included. This means, with UP CM’s Jan Arogya Yojana, 37% population in the state will get free health treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched a range of efforts to ease the suffering of the people. Various schemes by the state government are fairly lauded for helping the state in its battle against Coronavirus. While Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana benefitted 6.25 crore persons, more than 1.44 crore people were issued golden cards of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

UP has developed 734 Urban Bodies

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister while addressing an event in Lucknow, under the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', announced that the state has been able to achieve a significant development under the BJP-led government in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri were also present at the event.

CM Yogi Adityanath declared that the urban bodies in the state have gone up to 734 now, from 654 earlier. While addressing the people, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the state has been able to achieve the new feat, under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appreciated the PM’s vision for the ‘new Uttar Pradesh’, which has enabled the state to achieve the “new peak” of development.

