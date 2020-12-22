UP Congress To Bang Thalis Outside Residence Of MPs Tomorrow In Solidarity With Farmers

Amid the ongoing stir by the farmers against the agrarian laws, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress party has decided to organise a unique protest on December 23. UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu has called upon party workers to clap and bang thalis outside the residence of MPs in the state to show solidarity towards the protesting unions. According to the party, this protest is aimed at waking up the Central government from "deep slumber". Though Congress has called for the repeal of the three farm laws passed by both Houses of Parliament, it had itself proposed most of these reforms in the 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto.

Read: Kerala BJP MLA Claims He Wasn't Informed Of Special Assembly Session Against Farm Laws

Here is the UP Congress' protest plan:

Read: Maha BJP Leaders Meet Anna Hazare, Urge Him Not To Go On Hunger Strike Over Farm Laws

Protests against farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. On December 9, the farmer leaders had unanimously rejected the Centre's proposal and called for an escalation in the protests until the farm laws are repealed. Subsequently, PM Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, as well as top BJP leaders, have addressed farmers across the country to address their concerns.

Furthermore, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar gave 8 concrete assurances to farmers via an open letter. On December 20, the Centre asked the 40 protesting unions to provide details of all remaining concerns and fix a convenient date for the resumption of talks. The PM will not only release the next tranche of PM-Kisan worth Rs.18,000 crore to 80 million farmers but also chat with some of them virtually on Friday.

Read: Centre’s Farm Laws Will Strengthen Rural Economy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath