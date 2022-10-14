UP Dy CM Pathak's Convoy Meets With Accident Enroute To Kheri, 6 Police Personnel Injured

On Friday, a massive collision took place between two vehicles in the North Sitapur area of Uttar Pradesh. According to police, a cops vehicle and an ambulance collided in Uttar Pradesh injuring around eight people. According to reports, this incident took place when Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was going from Lucknow to Kheri for a program. A police vehicle and an ambulance which was a part of the convoy collided leaving around two people of medical staff and six police personnel injured.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, North Sitapur, Rajiv Dixit said, “Due to collision of a police vehicle and an ambulance. Around 1-2 people of medical staff and 6 police personnel were injured.”

Deputy CM is safe

ASP Rajiv Dixit further said, "All are out of danger and are stable. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak is also safe and has left for his program,"

Uttar Pradesh | Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was going from Lucknow to Kheri for a program. A police vehicle and an ambulance, part of the convoy collided, injuring 1-2 people of medical staff and 6 police personnel: Dr Rajiv Dixit, ASP, North Sitapur pic.twitter.com/D2VbZSJHRs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2022

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited.)