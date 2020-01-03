UP DGP Confirms PFI Link In Instigating Violence In Anti-CAA Protest, Reports To Centre

Confirming the role of Popular Front of India (PFI) in instigating violence during the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Uttar Pradesh, the Director-General of Police (DGP) on Friday said that they have evidence on the same. Addressing the media, UP DGP OP Singh has said that 25 active members of PFI and related organisations have been arrested.

The DGP added that electronic footprints, data and videos suggest that there has been an active role of these people in mobilising the crowd. He said that Police has urged the Home Ministry to investigate further and the report has been sent to the Centre. Earlier on Wednesday, in a massive crackdown on the PFI, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested 25 alleged PFI workers.

PFI's alleged role in inciting violence

During the protests in Meerut, some people torched vehicles and attacked the police. In retaliation, the police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the mob. This led to a series of arrests across the state. Republic TV has been consistently investigating the alleged role of the Social Democratic Party of India and the PFI in anti-CAA violence. Their involvement is also suspected in the Mangaluru protests. As per sources, the SDPI allegedly began hiring activists a month in advance from November 1 onwards.

Thereafter, pamphlets were distributed spreading falsehoods about the CAA. For instance, the pamphlets stated that property rights would be snatched, bank accounts would be closed and so forth. People were exhorted to gather in large numbers and asked to fight after Friday prayers.

'Home Ministry will take up the issue'

Incidentally, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently confirmed that the Centre would probe the role of the PFI. He contended that the outfit had close links with SIMI. Moreover, he alleged that they were involved in criminal activities. Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked, "It's true that the role of PFI is showing up. Home Ministry will take up the issue. They have close ties to SIMI and are allegedly involved in criminal activities."

