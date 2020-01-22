Here's What UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma Said After Shiv Sena Invited Rahul Gandhi To Ayodhya

Soon after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray would visit Ayodhya and also invited Rahul Gandhi to join the CM, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma took a jibe at the alliance saying that Congress might ask Muslims for their permission before visiting Ayodhya.

This comes after senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan had admitted that the party formed an alliance with Sena after the Muslim community asked them to. The UP Deputy CM also added that earlier Shiv Sena's centre of power was Matoshree in Mumbai and now the party is being run by 'Delhi's Matoshree'.

'Congress might consult Muslims before visiting Ayodhya'

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma said, "Congress will maybe ask Muslims for their permission before visiting Ayodhya. It is just a figment of imagination and not reality. There should be no discrimination between Hindus and Muslims but the Congress uses such kind of language and Shiv Sena supports them. I think that Shiv Sena should clarify with their ally that if they formed the alliance after consulting Muslims, will they also consult the community before visiting Ayodhya?"

READ | Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Ayodhya Trip, BJP Says It's 'riding Two Horses At Once'

Furthermore, the deputy CM also reflected upon Shiv Sena's ideological difference with its allies and said that the party was losing its individual identity. I feel that the Shiv Sena has diverged from its path and the party is in a dilemma right now. Congress and the NCP are trying to take advantage of Sena. Certainly, the alliance will not last long when they have such different ideologies. Everyone has their own agendas and their own priorities. They have just come together for one common thing that is the hunger for power."

READ | BJP's Big Question On CM Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya Visit: "Will Congress-NCP Come Along?"

Shiv Sena's Ayodhya pitch

In June last year, Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, along with 18 party MPs visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple. During their visit, the Sena chief had said, "Ram temple has to be constructed at the earliest. PM Modi has the courage and the Hindus of the whole world are with him."

In November 2018, Uddhav Thackeray had launched the 'Chalo Ayodhya' movement chanting the slogan Pehle Mandir Fir Sarkar (First construct the temple, then form the government) ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 polls. Propelling a movement for the construction of a temple on Ayodhya land, hundreds of Shiv Sena workers filled a train to reach the location.

READ | 'Ram Mandir Construction To Begin In Three Months': Amit Shah's Massive Declaration

READ | BJP Hits Out At Shiv Sena's 'new Hindutva' Says 'Sena Siding With Ram Mandir Opposers'