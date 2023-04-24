UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Visits Umesh Pal's Family, Assures Of Security

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the family of Umesh Pal who was killed earlier this year and said the government has taken steps for their security.

Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, and his two police security guards were shot dead on February 24 outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area.

"I was not able to visit his (Umesh Pal's) place (after his murder). Every member of his family is like my family member. I came here to pay tributes to him and speak to his family members. We have taken steps so that there is no laxity as far as the security of the family is concerned," Maurya told reporters.

He said the government has made efforts so that Prayagraj and Uttar Pradesh remain crime-free.

To a question on reported threats from the terror outfit al Qaeda over the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, the deputy chief minister said, "Have full faith in the UP Police. It is the 'surakshaa kavach' (safety shield) for the 25 crore people of the state. And, our police is competent enough to tackle those who issue threats." Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

On April 15, Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.