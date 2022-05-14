UP Dy CM Maurya Slams Oppn For Politicising Gyanvapi Mosque & Krishna Janmabhoomi Issues

As controversy continues to prevail over the Gyanvyapi mosque survey row and the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute case, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya lashed out at the opposition for politicising the issues, further asking people to wait for the court's order. Maurya also added that all the actions are being taken according to the court's order.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader, without taking names, wrote in Hindi, "Stop doing opposition politics over Gyanvapi and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. Whatever is happening, everyone should wait for the order of the court, everyone should follow the order given by the honourable court in the future."

Notably, Maurya's remarks came after Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, while speaking to the media in Azamgarh, stated that there are several decisions by the Supreme Court that state that old structures cannot be disturbed however, BJP is not ready to follow these decisions. Further appealing to the court, Yadav said that any such action should be avoided that can create differences in society and further create panic among Muslims.

The SP supremo furthered his tirade against the BJP-led state government in Uttar Pradesh and said that it is "bulldozing" properties especially belonging to opposition parties and Muslims with an intention to stoke panic.

Meanwhile, Congress too had waded into the row and stated that BJP is attempting to convert the Gyanvapi case into an Ayodhya-like issue to play politics with.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, while speaking to the media last week, said that BJP's condition is like a "wingless bird". "Earlier, they could not do politics on the Ayodhya due to the court's decision, however, now they are looking for anything similar so that they can politicize", he said, further adding that people visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple as well as Gyanvapi mosque, however, BJP is trying to polarise such issues for political gains.

Survey row on Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

In the meantime, as a survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi commenced on Saturday, a heavy police deployment can be witnessed in the area. This came after a Varanasi Court on Thursday allowed the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque after hearing a plea by a group of Hindu women.

On the other hand, controversy also presides over the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute case where a batch of petitions have been lying with the Mathura District Court regarding whether a similar survey should be carried out over there in Mathura. On the same day, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had also ordered the Mathura Court to dispose of all the cases of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute case within 4 months following which the court will give its decision on July 4.

