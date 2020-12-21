UP Dy CM Slams Mamata Banerjee, Says West Bengal Ready For A Transformation Just Like UP

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday took a pot shot at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that she was rattled by the BJP's growing influence in the state. The leader also said that the state had 'slipped' out of her hands and had taken a decision to transform itself just like the Uttar Pradesh of 2017 which marked a huge BJP wave.

"Mamata didi is rattled. She feels that if she attacks the BJP's President, the party will be scared and stop its campaigning. She feels she can then use her goons to capture booths and come back to power. All of this has slipped out of her hands because Bengal has bloomed a lotus," said Maurya.

"West Bengal has taken its decision to transform. The way Uttar Pradesh was in 2014, 2017 and 2019 is the same as West Bengal's today. Which is why our Home Minister Amit Shah Ji said- abki baar 200 par. This is not just a statement it is the ground reality. This will be the first time that the BJP forms a government in West Bengal with a massive majority," he stated.

Amit Shah chairs review meeting

It is important to mention that Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister had flown to West Bengal during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 2-day visit to the state. On December 19, Shah chaired a review meeting with the BJP high-command at the Westin Hotel in Kolkata with the UP Deputy Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra were also present.

Before entering the hotel for the meeting, Keshav Prasad Maurya had spoken to the media where he condemned the attack on the BJP workers in the state, the latest being in Midnapore after Shah's rally. Maurya remarked that the response to the attack would be given by the people of the state.

"The answer to the attack will be given by the West Bengal by making a lotus bloom in the state. Our Amit Shah ji has said we will win more than 200 seats, he knows the ground reality. Our BJP workers are fighting very strongly against this dictatorial government. It is Mamata Banerjee who is dreaming during the day because she can't sleep at night," he said.

