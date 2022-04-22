UP Dy CM Slams Tauqeer Raza's Inflammatory Speech; Warns 'there's Ample Space In Prison'

BJP on Friday condemned the 'provocative' remarks made by Uttar Pradesh cleric Tauqeer Raza for his call for 'jail bharo' agitation if the state government does not 'mend its ways'. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya lambasted Raza for his remarks, saying, "There is ample space in prison. Those who incite violence will be taken care of."

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Raza was a close aide of Congress General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and had a history of making inflammatory speeches.

ANI quoted Poonawalla saying, "Congress party and Priyanka and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's close aide Taugir Raza is famous for his hate and inflammatory speeches. His call for 'Mahabharat' in India is not the first time that he has given such a provocative statement. During the Uttar Pradesh elections, when Congress had given him a platform (to speak), he warned the Hindus that if Muslims pick up weapons, them it would be difficult for Hindus to take accommodation in India. Till when will Congress party give shelter to such people who incite violence?"

Tauqeer Raza warns BJP to 'mend its way'

Earlier, Tauqeer Raza after the Jahangirpuri demolition drive where communal violence broke out on Hanuman Jayanti, had called for 'jail bharo' agitation and gave the ruling saffron party an ultimatum to 'mend its way', alleging one-sided investigation in Jahangirpuri violence. The statement was condemned by BJP, All India Sunni Ulema Council and Hindu Mahasabha.

Voicing concern over Raza's controversial remarks, All India Sunni Ulema Council General-Secretary Haji Mohammed Salees stated that there was a need to stop those who are trying to mislead people and attempting to incite hatred amongst the communities. He stated, "To save this country, one must not give a call to protect their community by dividing people." He also suggested Raza should have addressed the atrocities committed against all sections of the community and not just one.

Hindu Mahasabha leader Swami Chakrapani demanded immediate arrest and strict action against Raza. He said, "These statements seem as if 'supari' has been taken from Pakistan to incite a civil war in the country. These are attempts to provoke the Muslims. Tauqeer Raza called for a blood bath. Whose blood do you want to shed? This provocation is not in the interest of the country. I demand from the government that such remarks not be taken lightly. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrest such people and investigate which organizations they are linked with."

Additionally, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, while speaking to ANI, said that no power has been born in India to divide the country. He said that such belief should never be allowed to get hurt and that "we are all proud of the country we live in, India."