UP Dy CM Stirs Ayodhya Row, Declares "Will Build Roads & Name After Slain Kar Sevaks"

Stirring a controversy ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday, claimed that roads would be constructed in UP named after the kar sevaks who died in the 1990 Ayodhya firing. Lashing out at then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, he lamented that the SP government had fired bullets at unarmed Ram devotees who had come to take 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. The disputed land where the Babri Masjid stood has now been handed over to the Hindus where currently a massive Ram Mandir is being built.

Keshav Prasad Maurya: 'Will build roads on kar sevaks' names'

Addressing an event in Ayodhya, Maurya lashed out, "Kar sevaks had come to Ayodhya in 1990 & wanted the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. The then SP govt had fired bullets at the unarmed Lord Ram devotees. Many had died. Today, I announce that roads would be constructed in UP in the name of all such kar sevaks".

Kar sevaks had come to Ayodhya in 1990 & wanted the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. The then SP govt had fired bullets at the unarmed Lord Ram devotees. Many had died. Today, I announce that roads would be constructed in UP in the name of all such kar sevaks: UP Dy CM KP Maurya (07.07) pic.twitter.com/UQV864fyRs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2021

The 1990 Ayodhya firing

As per reports, the Ayodhya campaign spearheaded by the RSS, BJP and VHP vowed to counter the Mandal commission movement with its Rath Yatra by LK Advani in October 1990. Spanning from Somnath to Ayodhya, the saffron party veteran along with thousands of followers proceeded to Ayodhya to pay respects to Lord Ram at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site. Vowing to stop them, Mulayam Singh Yadav had declared, "Let them try and enter Ayodhya. We will teach them the meaning of law. No masjid will be broken."

On October 30, a clash erupted between the karsevaks and the police as they tried to enter the Babri Masjid but the police had barricaded about 1.5 km-long pathway to the Babri Masjid. By noon, police received orders from then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav to open fire at the karsevaks which led to stampede and killing of atleast 28 kar sevaks, as per reports. Later, when kar sevaks tried again to enter Babri Masjid - where wanted a Ram temple, UP police fired again. While official records showed 17 deaths but BJP pegged it 56.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.