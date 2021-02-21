UP DyCM Asks Bengal People To Write Names Of TMC 'thugs'; Assures Action Under BJP Rule

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya while attending a public meeting in the state said that all thugs of the state will be behind bars if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power. Asking people to write down the names of the thugs, UP Deputy CM said that he sees much more enthusiasm among the people of West Bengal than there was in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Exuding confidence over BJP's performance in the upcoming Assembly polls, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "The lotus will bloom in West Bengal. The BJP government is about to be formed and the TMC is about to leave."

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Bengal polls

While informing that he has been talking to the party workers and common people, Maurya asked the people to name thugs, criminals or any official or employee who supports the bad deads of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Asserting that all these people will be accounted for when the BJP government comes in power, he urged the people of the state to put their trust in the saffron party. "Today thugs, criminals associated with Samajwadi Party fled from Uttar Pradesh. On that day when BJP Govt will be formed in West Bengal either thugs, criminals will be behind the bar or will be escaped from West Bengal, he added.

West Bengal polls

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed it will win 200 seats in the elections, while the TMC, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

