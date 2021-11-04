Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday took a dig at the Opposition parties and said that their leaders are becoming 'electoral Hindus' ahead of the state assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, the UP Deputy CM said that the state government is not stopping anyone from coming to visit 'Ramlala'. However, he slammed the Opposition parties and stated that they never came forward to support the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Whoever is coming (to visit Ramlala), we are not stopping them from coming, nor are we saying that they should not come. But, Before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, no party came to support the construction of the Ram temple. They rather opposed it. They never helped the Karsevaks. And today everyone is becoming electoral Hindus," said Keshav Prasad Maurya. "Today the whole country is happy and excited about the construction of the Ram temple. I myself have been a soldier of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and have been a karsevak," he added.

Keshav Prasad Maurya also exuded confidence in BJP retaining power in Uttar Pradesh and has said that it will win more than 300 seats in the state Assembly polls. Maurya's statement comes after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's recent visit to Ayodhya wherein he also offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. In addition, he also visited the Hanuman Garhi Temple. Kejriwal's move comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls where his party is set to contest for the first time.

Kejriwal announces inclusion of Ayodhya in govt's Free Pilgrimage Scheme

After his visit to the Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Ayodhya will be included in the Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana'. He added that elderly people from Delhi can visit Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla without bearing any expenses. Moreover, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government is also building a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple, at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex. The replica is being made as a part of the government’s 'Dilli ki Diwali' celebrations. Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers are expected to perform Diwali puja at the site on November 4, 2021. Earlier last week, Arvind Kejriwal performed an 'aarti' on the bank of river Saryu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi government building a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple at Thyagaraj Sports Complex as part of its 'Dilli ki Diwali' celebrations.



CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet ministers will perform Diwali puja here on November 4 pic.twitter.com/X8B5lqhUHX — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

With ANI inputs