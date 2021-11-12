On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya came down heavily on Salman Khurshid for comparing Hindutva to terror outfits ISIS and Boko Haram. Observing that the silence of the Gandhi family on this comment amounts to an "insult" of Hindus, he opined that such a comparison was reflective of "mental bankruptcy". According to him, this indicated that the Congress leadership's visit to temples was motivated by electoral considerations.

Taking to Twitter, Maurya remarked, "Khurshid should immediately remove the contentious part from the book. And the Gandhi family along with Congress should apologise to the people of the country. Why are Congress, SP and BSP who have become 'Election Hindus' silent on the objectionable statements against patriot Hindus and their organizations?"

The controversy was ignited by an excerpt in the 'The Saffron Sky' chapter of Khurshid's book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times' which read, "Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

Ghulam Nabi Azad slams Salman Khurshid

Despite facing ire from several quarters including BJP, Khurshid refused to back down on his controversial remark. Justifying his remark in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Wednesday, the ex-Union Minister opined, "I haven't compared it with Hitler. That would have been taking it too far. But if they (BJP) believe that what I am saying is wrong, then they must tell me why. There is something wrong with people who misuse Islam. I can say that. But I can't say that there is something wrong with people who misuse Hinduism. Why can't I say that? Because they have a monopoly on Hinduism"?

Lawyers Vivek Garg and Vineet Jindal have filed a criminal complaint against Khurshid urging Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to register an FIR against him. Hitting out at him, his own party colleague and former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked, "In Mr. Salman Khurshid’s new book, we may not agree with Hindutva as a political ideology distinct from composite culture of Hinduism, but comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Jihadist Islam is factually wrong and an exaggeration". At present, Khurshid is the chairman of Congress' Central Manifesto Committee for the Uttar Pradesh polls.