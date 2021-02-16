UP DyCM Scoffs At HD Kumaraswamy's Ram Mandir Charge; Dares Him To Attend RSS Shakha

On Tuesday, UP Deputy CM Dr. Dinesh Sharma contested JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's allegation over the donation drive for the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya. A day earlier, the ex-Karnataka CM claimed that people collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir are separately marking houses of those who paid money and those who did not.

Reacting to this remark, Sharma said, "He has crossed all limits. He is not mature enough and lacks information. If I invite him to visit Ayodhya to seek blessings of Lord Ram Lalla, he will come to know about the importance of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi after coming here and the manner in which people are connecting with this out of their free will".

Moreover, he asserted that collecting funds for this purpose was not a crime. Maintaining that no incident of people being forced to donate money has been reported so far, he revealed that even some Muslims have contributed towards the construction of Ram Mandir. The UP Deputy CM also took umbrage at the JD(S) leader's charge that RSS might implement similar policies adopted by Nazis. Writing on Twitter, the ex-Karnataka CM had also alleged that fundamental rights of people are currently being snatched away in the country.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Dr. Dinesh Sharma said, "He should attend the RSS shakha in uniform. He will understand the difference between RSS and Nazis when it comes to patriotism. RSS is symbolic of patriotism."

Ram Mandir donation drive

On November 9, 2019, the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, comprising of the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer pronounced a unanimous verdict, awarding the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. The formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5. A massive donation drive for the construction of the temple was simultaneously started from 400 locations on January 15.

The trust has aimed at reaching out to 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families across India during the 42-day drive ending on February 27. Prominent dignitaries including President Ram Nath Kovind has donated money for this purpose. On February 12, the trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri revealed that Rs.1511 crore has been deposited in its account so far.

