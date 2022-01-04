UP DyCM Scorches Congress Over Stampede In Bareilly Rally; Slams Party's 'bad Mindset'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lashed out at Congress as the grand old party's marathon rally organised in Bareilly turned into a disaster after a stampede-like situation injured several children on Tuesday. UP DyCM Keshav Prasad Maurya blamed Congress for not making proper arrangements.

Speaking to Republic, UP DyCM Maurya said, "There is no future of Congress in Uttar Pradesh. The party has a very bad mindset. They should have made proper arrangements. (Due to no proper arrangements) the stampede-like situation happens. I hope the girls in Bareilly are safe."

Stampede at Congress' marathon rally in Bareilly leaves children injured

Some girls participating in a marathon organised by the Congress as part of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign were injured in a stampede-like situation on Tuesday. Shocking visuals from the long-distance run showed hundreds of girls, tripping over each other and sobbing for help amid a failed attempt by grand old party workers to pick distressed children. Importantly, most of the students were not wearing despite the danger of COVID-19 and Omicron spread.

Congress justifies marathon fiasco

Congress leaders in the capital city, Lucknow termed it a conspiracy by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led Uttar Pradesh government. "Some girls have been injured, and we are waiting for further details," Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said. Senior Congress leader and ex-Mayor Supriya Aron compared the Bareilly incident to the Vaishno Devi stampede and said that it is "natural" that such incidents take place in crowded places.